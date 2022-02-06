USS George H.W. Bush Sailors Participate in Gunshoot

220602-N-QP737-1056 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 2, 2022) Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Edward Miskin, left, looks though binoculars while Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Maxine Martinez fires an M240 on the boat deck during a live-fire exercise aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77), June 2, 2022. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (GHWBCSG) is underway completing a certification exercise to increase U.S. and allied interoperability and warfighting capability before a future deployment. The GHWBCSG is an integrated combat weapons system that delivers superior combat capability to deter, and if necessary, defeat America's adversaries in support of national security. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Joshua Cabal)

