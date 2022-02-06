Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GHWB Flight Operations [Image 8 of 8]

    GHWB Flight Operations

    VA, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Novalee Manzella 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    220602-N-YD731-1216 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 2, 2022) An F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 136, lands on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), June 2, 2022. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is underway completing a certification exercise to increase U.S. and allied interoperability and warfighting capability before a future deployment. The GHWBCSG is an integrated combat weapons system that delivers superior combat capability to deter, and if necessary, defeat America's adversaries in support of national security. Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 is the offensive air and strike component of CSG-10 and the George H.W. Bush CSG. The squadrons of CVW-7 are Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 143, VFA-103, VFA-86, VFA-136, Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140, Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121, HSC-5, and Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Novalee Manzella.)

    Date Taken: 06.02.2022
    Date Posted: 06.02.2022 22:19
    Photo ID: 7251110
    VIRIN: 220602-N-YD731-1216
    Resolution: 2789x1992
    Size: 926.92 KB
    Location: VA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GHWB Flight Operations [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Novalee Manzella, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sailors
    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    US Navy
    COM2X
    GHWB
    Conac

