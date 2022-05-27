Misawa Mayor for a day

Misawa City Fire Department chiefs present a hat and fire patch to U.S. Air Froce Col. Jesse J. Friedel, 35th Fighter Wing commander, during a Mayor for a Day event at Misawa City, Japan, May 27, 2022. During the event, Friedel visited local leaders and various locations as “acting mayor” throughout the day, strengthening ties with the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

