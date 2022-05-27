Misawa City Fire Department demonstrates the fire truck ladder to Col. Jesse J. Friedel, 35th Fighter Wing commander, during a Mayor for a Day event at Misawa City, Japan, May 27, 2022. A ladder fire truck can reach to about 100 feet and is used for rapid response, ventilation, and rescue operations within fire services. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
This work, Misawa Mayor for a day [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Brieana Bolfing