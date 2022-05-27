U.S. Air Force Col. Jesse J. Friedel, 35th Fighter Wing commander, talks with new city workers during a Mayor for a Day event at Misawa City, Japan, May 27, 2022. Friedel met with local leaders as “acting mayor” to strengthen ties with the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.27.2022 Date Posted: 06.02.2022 20:50 Photo ID: 7251002 VIRIN: 220527-F-VB704-1246 Resolution: 7870x5247 Size: 4.52 MB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Misawa Mayor for a day [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.