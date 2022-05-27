U.S. Air Force Col. Jesse J. Friedel, 35th Fighter Wing commander, hosts a meeting with local leaders during a Mayor for a Day event at Misawa City, Japan, May 27, 2022. Friedel discussed events as well as any concerns as “acting mayor” for Misawa City. During the event, Friedel visited local leaders and various locations throughout the day, strengthening ties with the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.27.2022 Date Posted: 06.02.2022 20:50 Photo ID: 7251001 VIRIN: 220527-F-VB704-1207 Resolution: 8256x3906 Size: 5.22 MB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Misawa Mayor for a day [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.