U.S. Air Force Col. Jesse J. Friedel, 35th Fighter Wing commander, looks over a document during a Mayor for a Day event at Misawa City, Japan, May 27, 2022. Friedel visited local leaders and various locations as “acting mayor” throughout the day, strengthening ties with the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

Date Taken: 05.27.2022 Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP This work, Misawa Mayor for a day, by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS