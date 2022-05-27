NAVAL BASE GUAM (May 27, 2022) )- U.S. Naval Base Guam (NBG) activated an Emergency Family Assistance Center (EFAC) at the Charles King Fitness Center on NBG as part of the annual heavy weather exercise May 27.



The annual exercise, held May 23 - 27, is designed to enhance readiness of military and local agencies to prepare for heavy weather conditions in the region. Commanding officers and participating agencies trained in command, control and communications capabilities, readiness preparation, and personnel in areas of accountability, disaster preparedness and recovery.



Part of that training is establishing an EFAC, a central location where military members and their families can access assistance and resources that they may need following a disaster. EFAC service providers include Fleet and Family Support Center, NBG Family and Unaccompanied Housing, NBG Chapel, Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society, Region Legal Service Office, Navy Federal Credit Union, Navy Exchange Guam, Department of Defense Education Activity Guam, Boller Veterinary Treatment Center, and American Red Cross.



The Navy established the EFAC program in 2005 after a succession of hurricanes hit a number of installations along the Gulf Coast.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.27.2022 Date Posted: 06.02.2022 20:14 Photo ID: 7250967 VIRIN: 220527-N-VV159-0047 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 881.33 KB Location: SÅNTA RITA - SUMAI, GUAM, GU Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NBG Activates EFAC for Heavy Weather Exercise [Image 13 of 13], by Valerie Maigue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.