    SCARLET RESPONSE 22 [Image 24 of 38]

    SCARLET RESPONSE 22

    INDIAN HEAD, AL, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2022

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Kristian Karsten 

    Chemical Biological Incident Response Force (CBIRF)

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with Chemical Biological Incident Response Force (CBIRF) respond to a simulated 30 kiloton nuclear detonation during exercise Scarlet Response in Guardian Centers of Georgia, Ga, on May 19, 2022. Scarlet Response was created to physically and mentally test CBIRF personnel and the unit’s joint partners, the 911th Technical Rescue Engineer Company in a simulated joint disaster response. Scarlet Response is designed to test every aspect of the unit’s Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, or High-Yield Explosive response capabilities and enable its servicemembers to respond effectively and expeditiously to save the most lives.

    Date Taken: 05.19.2022
    Date Posted: 06.02.2022 19:29
    Photo ID: 7250914
    VIRIN: 220519-M-ZH551-484
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 11.69 MB
    Location: INDIAN HEAD, AL, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SCARLET RESPONSE 22 [Image 38 of 38], by GySgt Kristian Karsten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RESPONSE FORCE
    SCARLET RESPONSE
    THINK CBIRF

