A group of U.S. Air Force ROTC cadets from Osceola, Somner and Jefferson High School pose for a photo with aircrew assigned to the 91st and 50th Air Refueling Squadrons, June 1, 2022, at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida. The students were invited to fly and tour the base as part of the Air Force Recruiting Service’s Aviation Inspired Mentorship program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.01.2022 Date Posted: 06.02.2022 16:24 Photo ID: 7250699 VIRIN: 220601-F-CC148-1014 Resolution: 4812x2150 Size: 1.52 MB Location: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team MacDill mentors local ROTC students [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.