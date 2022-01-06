Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team MacDill mentors local ROTC students

    Team MacDill mentors local ROTC students

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Neil Ormerod, an instructor pilot assigned to the 91st Air Refueling Squadron, speaks to a group of U.S. Air Force ROTC cadets from Osceola, Somner and Jefferson High School at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 1, 2022. The students were invited to fly and tour the base as part of the Air Force Recruiting Service’s Aviation Inspired Mentorship program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team MacDill mentors local ROTC students [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AIM
    MacDill Air Force Base
    students
    ROTC
    91st Air Refueling Squadron
    50th Air Refueling Squadron

