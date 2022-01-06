220601-N-N3764-2006

CARIBBEAN SEA - (June 1, 2022) -- Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Arabel Porraz, from Kansas City, Kan. signals an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28, Detachment 8, to takeoff during flight quarters aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15), June 1, 2022. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mineman 2nd Class Justin Hovarter/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.01.2022 Date Posted: 06.02.2022 13:21 Photo ID: 7250354 VIRIN: 220601-N-N3764-2006 Resolution: 1600x1070 Size: 997.02 KB Location: CARIBBEAN SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, HSC 28 Conducts Flight Ops on USS Billings [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.