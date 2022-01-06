Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HSC 28 Conducts Flight Ops on USS Billings [Image 5 of 6]

    HSC 28 Conducts Flight Ops on USS Billings

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    06.01.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    220601-N-N3764-2005
    CARIBBEAN SEA - (June 1, 2022) – Sailors assigned to the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15) Gold crew remove chocks and chains from an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28, Detachment 8, during flight quarters aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15), June 1, 2022. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mineman 2nd Class Justin Hovarter/Released)

    This work, HSC 28 Conducts Flight Ops on USS Billings [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

