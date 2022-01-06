220601-N-N3764-2002
CARIBBEAN SEA - (June 1, 2022) -- Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Arabel Porraz, from Kansas City, Kan. gives landing signals to an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28, Detachment 8, during flight quarters aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15), June 1, 2022. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mineman 2nd Class Justin Hovarter/Released)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2022 13:21
|Photo ID:
|7250341
|VIRIN:
|220601-N-N3764-2002
|Resolution:
|1600x1070
|Size:
|1007.96 KB
|Location:
|CARIBBEAN SEA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, HSC 28 Conducts Flight Ops on USS Billings [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
