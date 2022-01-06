220601-N-UL352-1085 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 1, 2022) Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Torrance Sergers removes a fastener strip on an F/A-18 Super Hornet aircraft, attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 103, aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), June 1, 2022. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (GHWBCSG) is underway completing a certification exercise to increase U.S. and allied interoperability and warfighting capability before a future deployment. The GHWBCSG is an integrated combat weapons system that delivers superior combat capability to deter, and if necessary, defeat America's adversaries in support of national security. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeremy R. Boan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.01.2022 Date Posted: 06.02.2022 13:03 Photo ID: 7250306 VIRIN: 220601-N-UL352-1085 Resolution: 3859x2573 Size: 489.95 KB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, GHWB Sailor Conducts Maintenance [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.