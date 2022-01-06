Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GHWB Sailor Conducts Maintenance

    UNITED STATES

    06.01.2022

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    220601-N-UL352-1084 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 1, 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Jack Heinrichs tows an E-2D Hawkeye aircraft, attached to Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121, aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), June 1, 2022. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (GHWBCSG) is underway completing a certification exercise to increase U.S. and allied interoperability and warfighting capability before a future deployment. The GHWBCSG is an integrated combat weapons system that delivers superior combat capability to deter, and if necessary, defeat America's adversaries in support of national security. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeremy R. Boan)

    Date Taken: 06.01.2022
    VIRIN: 220601-N-UL352-1084
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GHWB Sailor Conducts Maintenance [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    US Navy
    Carrier Strike Group 10
    CSG-10
    GHWBCSG
    GHWB

