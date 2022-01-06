Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Frozen Dart 22 [Image 6 of 10]

    Frozen Dart 22

    AURONZO DI CADORE, ITALY

    06.01.2022

    Photo by Paolo Bovo 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, fire an M120 120 mm mortar system during a live-fire exercise as part of Exercise Frozen Dart 22 at Monte Bivera Range in Casera Razzo, Italy, June 01, 2022. Exercise Frozen Dart 22 is a bilateral training exercise between 173rd Airborne Brigade and Italian Army 5th Alpine Regiment Vipiteno, "Julia" Alpine Brigade. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2022
    Date Posted: 06.02.2022 11:45
    Photo ID: 7250167
    VIRIN: 220601-A-JM436-0380
    Resolution: 2989x1993
    Size: 2.34 MB
    Location: AURONZO DI CADORE, IT 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Frozen Dart 22 [Image 10 of 10], by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Frozen Dart 22
    Frozen Dart 22
    Frozen Dart 22
    Frozen Dart 22
    Frozen Dart 22
    Frozen Dart 22
    Frozen Dart 22
    Frozen Dart 22
    Frozen Dart 22
    Frozen Dart 22

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    USAGItaly
    StrongerTogether
    WeareNATO
    USAREUR-AF
    FrosenDart22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT