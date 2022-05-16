Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Idaho Army National Guard Annual Training 2022 - A Company Tanks [Image 30 of 30]

    Idaho Army National Guard Annual Training 2022 - A Company Tanks

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2022

    Photo by Thomas Alvarez 

    Idaho Army National Guard

    Abrams Tanks from A Company, 2-116th Combined Arms Battalion, 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team, Idaho Army National Guard conduct exercises on the Orchard Combat Training Center in final exercise before deploying in support of Operation Spartan Shield.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2022
    Date Posted: 06.02.2022 09:57
    Photo ID: 7249993
    VIRIN: 220602-Z-XK920-0001
    Resolution: 2700x1800
    Size: 2.51 MB
    Location: BOISE, ID, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Idaho Army National Guard Annual Training 2022 - A Company Tanks [Image 30 of 30], by Thomas Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Idaho Army National Guard Annual Training 2022 - A Company Tanks
    Idaho Army National Guard Annual Training 2022 - A Company Tanks
    Idaho Army National Guard Annual Training 2022 - A Company Tanks
    Idaho Army National Guard Annual Training 2022 - A Company Tanks
    Idaho Army National Guard Annual Training 2022 - A Company Tanks
    Idaho Army National Guard Annual Training 2022 - A Company Tanks
    Idaho Army National Guard Annual Training 2022 - A Company Tanks
    Idaho Army National Guard Annual Training 2022 - A Company Tanks
    Idaho Army National Guard Annual Training 2022 - A Company Tanks
    Idaho Army National Guard Annual Training 2022 - A Company Tanks
    Idaho Army National Guard Annual Training 2022 - A Company Tanks
    Idaho Army National Guard Annual Training 2022 - A Company Tanks
    Idaho Army National Guard Annual Training 2022 - A Company Tanks
    Idaho Army National Guard Annual Training 2022 - A Company Tanks
    Idaho Army National Guard Annual Training 2022 - A Company Tanks
    Idaho Army National Guard Annual Training 2022 - A Company Tanks
    Idaho Army National Guard Annual Training 2022 - A Company Tanks
    Idaho Army National Guard Annual Training 2022 - A Company Tanks
    Idaho Army National Guard Annual Training 2022 - A Company Tanks
    Idaho Army National Guard Annual Training 2022 - A Company Tanks
    Idaho Army National Guard Annual Training 2022 - A Company Tanks
    Idaho Army National Guard Annual Training 2022 - A Company Tanks
    Idaho Army National Guard Annual Training 2022 - A Company Tanks
    Idaho Army National Guard Annual Training 2022 - A Company Tanks
    Idaho Army National Guard Annual Training 2022 - A Company Tanks
    Idaho Army National Guard Annual Training 2022 - A Company Tanks
    Idaho Army National Guard Annual Training 2022 - A Company Tanks
    Idaho Army National Guard Annual Training 2022 - A Company Tanks
    Idaho Army National Guard Annual Training 2022 - A Company Tanks
    Idaho Army National Guard Annual Training 2022 - A Company Tanks

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Cavalry
    Idaho Army National Guard
    U.S.Army
    Abrams Tank
    Orchard Combat Training Center
    2-116th CAB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT