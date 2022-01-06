Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    4-6 Air Cavalry Squadron cases its colors [Image 6 of 6]

    4-6 Air Cavalry Squadron cases its colors

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    06.01.2022

    Photo by Capt. Frank Spatt 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Lt. Col. Eric Megerdoomian and Command Sgt. Majo. Brian Blomberg received an award from Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Chun In-Bum recognizing 4-6 Air Cavalry Squadron's efforts and commitment to readiness during its time in Korea.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2022
    Date Posted: 06.02.2022 06:02
    Photo ID: 7249574
    VIRIN: 220601-A-TR140-142
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 4.12 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4-6 Air Cavalry Squadron cases its colors [Image 6 of 6], by CPT Frank Spatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    4-6 Air Cavalry Squadron cases its colors
    4-6 Air Cavalry Squadron cases its colors
    4-6 Air Cavalry Squadron cases its colors
    4-6 Air Cavalry Squadron cases its colors
    4-6 Air Cavalry Squadron cases its colors
    4-6 Air Cavalry Squadron cases its colors

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Aviation Colors Casing Ceremony

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT