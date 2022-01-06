Lt. Col. Eric Megerdoomian and Command Sgt. Majo. Brian Blomberg received an award from Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Chun In-Bum recognizing 4-6 Air Cavalry Squadron's efforts and commitment to readiness during its time in Korea.
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2022 06:02
|Photo ID:
|7249574
|VIRIN:
|220601-A-TR140-142
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|4.12 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 4-6 Air Cavalry Squadron cases its colors [Image 6 of 6], by CPT Frank Spatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT