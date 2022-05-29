82nd Airborne Division conduct Joint Airborne operation in Poland

Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division descend onto a drop zone in Błędów Desert, Poland after jumping from a CH-47 Chinook helicopter, May 29, 2022. Elements of Task Force-82 have been deployed to Poland as part of the strong and unremitting commitment to our NATO Allies and partners against aggression. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Catessa Palone courtesy of 1sg. Kenneth Barfield)
