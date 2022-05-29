Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    82nd Airborne Division conduct Joint Airborne operation in Poland [Image 10 of 10]

    82nd Airborne Division conduct Joint Airborne operation in Poland

    POLAND

    05.29.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Catessa Palone 

    82nd Airborne Division

    Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division descend onto a drop zone in Błędów Desert, Poland after jumping from a CH-47 Chinook helicopter, May 29, 2022. Elements of Task Force-82 have been deployed to Poland as part of the strong and unremitting commitment to our NATO Allies and partners against aggression. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Catessa Palone courtesy of 1sg. Kenneth Barfield)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 82nd Airborne Division conduct Joint Airborne operation in Poland [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Catessa Palone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

