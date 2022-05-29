82nd Airborne Division conduct Joint Airborne operation in Poland

A Paratrooper assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division reenlists on a CH-47 Chinook helicopter before jumping onto a drop zone in Błędów Desert, Poland on May 29, 2022. Elements of Task Force-82 have been deployed to Poland as part of the strong and unremitting commitment to our NATO Allies and partners against aggression. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Catessa Palone)

