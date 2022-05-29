Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division along with their Polish Paratrooper counterparts descend onto a drop zone in Błędów Desert, Poland after jumping from a CH-47 Chinook helicopter, May 29, 2022. Task Force-82 has been training and working closely together with our NATO Allies to increase interoperability across all domains. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Catessa Palone)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2022 04:26
|Photo ID:
|7249523
|VIRIN:
|220529-A-HK139-217
|Resolution:
|2035x1350
|Size:
|814.18 KB
|Location:
|PL
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 82nd Airborne Division conduct Joint Airborne operation in Poland [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Catessa Palone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
