82nd Airborne Division conduct Joint Airborne operation in Poland

Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division along with their Polish Paratrooper counterparts descend onto a drop zone in Błędów Desert, Poland after jumping from a CH-47 Chinook helicopter, May 29, 2022. Task Force-82 has been training and working closely together with our NATO Allies to increase interoperability across all domains. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Catessa Palone)

