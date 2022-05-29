82nd Airborne Division conduct Joint Airborne operation in Poland

A Paratrooper assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division awards U.S. jump wings to a Polish Paratrooper who jumped with the Division from a CH-47 Chinook helicopter onto a drop zone in Błędów Desert, Poland, May 29, 2022. Task Force-82 has been training and working closely together with our NATO Allies to increase interoperability across all domains. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Catessa Palone)

