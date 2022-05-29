An 82nd Airborne Division Paratrooper walks off the drop zone after jumping from a CH-47 Chinook helicopter onto Błędów Desert, Poland, May 29, 2022. Elements of Task Force-82 have been deployed to Poland as part of the strong and unremitting commitment to our NATO Allies and partners against aggression. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Catessa Palone)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2022 04:26
|Photo ID:
|7249521
|VIRIN:
|220529-A-HK139-145
|Resolution:
|845x640
|Size:
|449.58 KB
|Location:
|PL
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 82nd Airborne Division conduct Joint Airborne operation in Poland [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Catessa Palone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT