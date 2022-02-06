An infographic explains tips on how to avoid vehicle accidents during wet weather at Kadena Air Base, Japan, June 2, 2022. 75% of weather-related vehicle crashes per year occur on wet pavement. (U.S. Air Force infographic by Airman 1st Class Sebastian Romawac)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.02.2022 Date Posted: 06.02.2022 02:25 Photo ID: 7249354 VIRIN: 220602-F-EM877-1001 Resolution: 800x2000 Size: 1019.29 KB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kadena Driving Safety Infographic, by A1C Sebastian Romawac, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.