    Kadena Driving Safety Infographic

    Kadena Driving Safety Infographic

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.02.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sebastian Romawac 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    An infographic explains tips on how to avoid vehicle accidents during wet weather at Kadena Air Base, Japan, June 2, 2022. 75% of weather-related vehicle crashes per year occur on wet pavement. (U.S. Air Force infographic by Airman 1st Class Sebastian Romawac)

    Date Taken: 06.02.2022
    Date Posted: 06.02.2022 02:25
    Photo ID: 7249354
    VIRIN: 220602-F-EM877-1001
    Resolution: 800x2000
    Size: 1019.29 KB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kadena Driving Safety Infographic, by A1C Sebastian Romawac, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Kadena Air Base
    Driving Safety
    USPACOM
    USFJ
    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM

