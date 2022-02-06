Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    06.02.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kaleb Sarten 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (June 2, 2022) Chief Warrant Officer 3 Donald Freel poses for a photo with delegates of the Japan-America Student Conference (JASC) onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka. JASC is a student-led exchange program that promotes bilateral relations between the U.S. and Japan by studying together and analyzing U.S.-Japan relations. For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families.
    (U.S. Navy photo by MC1 Kaleb J. Sarten)

    Date Taken: 06.02.2022
    Date Posted: 06.02.2022 02:13
    Photo ID: 7249353
    VIRIN: 220602-N-QD512-1023
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.89 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JASC tours CFAY [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Kaleb Sarten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Seventh Fleet
    CFAY
    Yokosuka
    CNRJ
    Students JASC

