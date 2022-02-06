YOKOSUKA, Japan (June 2, 2022) Chief Warrant Officer 3 Donald Freel poses for a photo with delegates of the Japan-America Student Conference (JASC) onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka. JASC is a student-led exchange program that promotes bilateral relations between the U.S. and Japan by studying together and analyzing U.S.-Japan relations. For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families.

(U.S. Navy photo by MC1 Kaleb J. Sarten)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.02.2022 Date Posted: 06.02.2022 02:13 Photo ID: 7249353 VIRIN: 220602-N-QD512-1023 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1.89 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JASC tours CFAY [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Kaleb Sarten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.