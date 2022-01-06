Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Logistics Agency Indo-Pacific change of command ceremony [Image 10 of 12]

    Defense Logistics Agency Indo-Pacific change of command ceremony

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2022

    Photo by Melvin J Gonzalvo 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    220601-N-KN989-1010 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (June 1, 2022) Rear Adm. Joseph “Doug” Noble, Defense Logistics Agency’s (DLA) Director of Logistics Operations, presents the Defense Superior Service Medal to Capt. Jason Adams, Commander, DLA Indo-Pacific. Adams was relieved by Capt. Patrick Blake during the official change of command ceremony June 1, 2022. DLA Indo-Pacific, has more than 1329 uniformed and civilian personnel who provide a unified DLA interface for warfighters throughout the USINDOPACOM area of responsibility, integrating DLA support within the region and reaching back to other DLA activities in the continental United States for logistics solutions. (U.S. Navy photo by Melvin J. Gonzalvo).

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defense Logistics Agency Indo-Pacific change of command ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by Melvin J Gonzalvo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Defense Logistics Agency
    JBPHH
    DLA
    Jason Adams
    Joseph Noble
    Melvin J. Gonzalvo
    Partick Blake
    Patrick Blake

