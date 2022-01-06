Defense Logistics Agency Indo-Pacific change of command ceremony

220601-N-KN989-1008 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (June 1, 2022) Rear Adm. Joseph “Doug” Noble, Defense Logistics Agency’s (DLA) Director of Logistics Operations, provides opening remarks during a change of command ceremony. Capt. Jason Adams, Commander, DLA Indo-Pacific, was relieved by Capt. Patrick Blake during the official change of command ceremony June 1, 2022. DLA Indo-Pacific, has more than 1329 uniformed and civilian personnel who provide a unified DLA interface for warfighters throughout the USINDOPACOM area of responsibility, integrating DLA support within the region and reaching back to other DLA activities in the continental United States for logistics solutions. (U.S. Navy photo by Melvin J. Gonzalvo).

