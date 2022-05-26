U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Nicholas Pugh, outgoing commanding officer, Marine Wing Communications Squadron 18, Bravo Company, speaks to Marines and family during his change of command ceremony, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, May 26, 2022. Pugh relinquished command to Maj. Scott Siska. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Israel Ballaro)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2022 21:45
|Photo ID:
|7249272
|VIRIN:
|220526-M-JI498-1230
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|5.39 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MWCS-18 Bravo Company Change of Command Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Israel Ballaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT