MWCS-18 Bravo Company Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Nicholas Pugh, right, outgoing commanding officer, Marine Wing Communications Squadron 18, Bravo Company, passes the company guidon to Maj. Scott Siska, left, incoming commanding officer, MWCS-18, Bravo Company, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, May 26, 2022. Pugh relinquished command to Siska during the change of command ceremony. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Israel Ballaro)

