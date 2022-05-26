Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MWCS-18 Bravo Company Change of Command Ceremony [Image 2 of 8]

    MWCS-18 Bravo Company Change of Command Ceremony

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Israel Ballaro 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Communications Squadron 18, Bravo Company, stand in formation during a change of command ceremony, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, May 26, 2022. Capt. Nicholas Pugh relinquished command to Maj. Scott Siska. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Israel Ballaro)

    Ceremony
    Bravo Company
    Iwo Jima
    Memorial
    COC
    MWCS-18

