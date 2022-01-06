Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) Sailors manage mid-waste plant [Image 2 of 4]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) Sailors manage mid-waste plant

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.01.2022

    Photo by Seaman Natasha Chevalier 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    220601-N-JO823-1024 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 1, 2022) Fireman Owen Jackson, from Harriman, Tennessee, breaks down waste material to be compacted in the mid-waste plant of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). The Sailors manage the mid-waste plant and use five different machines that specialize in compacting waste materials. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Natasha ChevalierLosada)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2022
    Date Posted: 06.01.2022 17:33
    Photo ID: 7249056
    VIRIN: 220601-N-JO823-1024
    Resolution: 5887x4319
    Size: 1.22 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Hometown: HARRIMAN, TN, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) Sailors manage mid-waste plant [Image 4 of 4], by SN Natasha Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    Sailors
    USS Ronald Reagan
    Waste Management

