220601-N-JO823-1021 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 1, 2022) Fireman Owen Jackson, from Harriman, Tennessee, filters trash into a shredder in the mid-waste plant of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). The Sailors manage the mid-waste plant and use five different machines that specialize in compacting waste materials. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Natasha ChevalierLosada)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2022 17:33
|Photo ID:
|7249054
|VIRIN:
|220601-N-JO823-1021
|Resolution:
|6165x3839
|Size:
|1.39 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Hometown:
|HARRIMAN, TN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) Sailors manage mid-waste plant [Image 4 of 4], by SN Natasha Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT