    Fort McCoy's Equipment Park in historic Commemorative Area [Image 15 of 19]

    Fort McCoy's Equipment Park in historic Commemorative Area

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2022

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    A scene of Equipment Park is shown May 26, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Equipment Park is inside the installation’s historic Commemorative Area. The Equipment Park is an outdoor display of historic and present-day equipment representative of the types used on the installation. The design of the park allows for display of 70 pieces of equipment, ranging from helicopters and howitzers to trucks and trailers. The Commemorative Area also consists of five World War II-era buildings set aside to help tell Fort McCoy’s unique story. These facilities are representative of the types found in the cantonment area when it was constructed in 1942. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

