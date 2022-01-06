Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Reenlistment ceremony aboard Battleship Wisconsin [Image 5 of 6]

    Reenlistment ceremony aboard Battleship Wisconsin

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2022

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Hampton Roads Naval Museum

    BM3(SW) Benjamin Rader, assigned to USS Oscar Austin (DDG-79) re-enlists aboard the decommissioned Iowa-Class Battleship USS Wisconsin (BB-64). Members of his family and command were present during the short ceremony. The ceremony was hosted by the Hampton Roads Naval Museum, one of ten U.S. Navy Museums within the Naval History and Heritage Command. (US Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2022
    Date Posted: 06.01.2022 15:11
    Photo ID: 7248715
    VIRIN: 220601-N-TG517-619
    Resolution: 3216x2136
    Size: 2.28 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Reenlistment ceremony aboard Battleship Wisconsin [Image 6 of 6], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Naval Museum hosts a reenlistment ceremony
    Naval Museum hosts a reenlistment ceremony
    Reenlistment ceremony aboard Battleship Wisconsin
    Reenlistment ceremony aboard Battleship Wisconsin
    Reenlistment ceremony aboard Battleship Wisconsin
    Naval Museum hosts a reenlistment ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Battleship Wisconsin
    Hampton Roads Naval Museum
    Navy Museum

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT