Naval Museum hosts a reenlistment ceremony

BM3(SW) Benjamin Rader, assigned to USS Oscar Austin (DDG-79) re-enlists aboard the decommissioned Iowa-Class Battleship USS Wisconsin (BB-64). Members of his family and command were present during the short ceremony. The ceremony was hosted by the Hampton Roads Naval Museum, one of ten U.S. Navy Museums within the Naval History and Heritage Command. (US Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

