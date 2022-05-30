Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JS Noshiro sailors visit USS Charleston

    JS Noshiro sailors visit USS Charleston

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    05.30.2022

    Photo by PAO DESRON Seven 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    220530-O-NR876-173
    SASEBO, Japan (May 30, 2022) Lt. j.g. Nick Melara from, New Orleans, explains the capabilities and unique mission sets of the Independence-class littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18) to sailors from the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Mogami-class frigate JS Noshiro (FFM 3). Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment, operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. James French)

    This work, JS Noshiro sailors visit USS Charleston [Image 2 of 2], by PAO DESRON Seven, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    JMSDF
    CTF 76
    Ship tour
    PACFLT
    USS Charleston (LCS 18)

