USAF explosive ordnance disposal technicians conduct joint training with Nigerien Armed Forces

A soldier from the Nigerien Armed Forces (French language: Forces Armées Nigeriennes – FAN) gently brushes away the dirt from a simulated improvised explosive device while a fellow soldier looks on during a joint counter improvised explosive device (C-IED) exercise with U.S. Air Force explosive ordnance disposal technicians assigned to the 409th Air Expeditionary Group at the FAN’s Genie Compound in Agadez, Niger, May 19, 2022. These C-IED joint training opportunities occur twice weekly, allowing both the FAN and U.S. forces to hone and bolster their skill sets, enabling increased security and stability for the government of Niger and its citizens. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Chloe Ochs)

