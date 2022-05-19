Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAF explosive ordnance disposal technicians conduct joint training with Nigerien Armed Forces [Image 9 of 11]

    USAF explosive ordnance disposal technicians conduct joint training with Nigerien Armed Forces

    AIR BASE 201, AGADEZ, NIGER

    05.19.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Chloe Ochs 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing

    A soldier from the Nigerien Armed Forces (French language: Forces Armées Nigeriennes - FAN) gently brushes away the dirt from a simulated improvised explosive device while fellow soldiers look on during a joint counter improvised explosive device (C-IED) exercise with U.S. Air Force explosive ordnance disposal technicians assigned to the 409th Air Expeditionary Group at the FAN’s Genie Compound in Agadez, Niger, May 19, 2022. These C-IED joint training opportunities occur twice weekly, allowing both the FAN and U.S. forces to hone and bolster their skill sets, enabling increased security and stability for the government of Niger and its citizens. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Chloe Ochs)

    This work, USAF explosive ordnance disposal technicians conduct joint training with Nigerien Armed Forces [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Chloe Ochs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Allies
    Partners
    EOD
    Agadez
    StrongerTogether
    409AEG

