Linebacker of the Week: Tech. Sgt. Lucas Mitchell

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Lucas Mitchell, the noncommissioned officer in charge of intel mission operations with the 36th Contingency Response Support Squadron, receives the Linebacker of the Week Award from U.S. Air Force Col. David Aragon, 36th Wing vice commander, and U.S. Chief Master Sgt. John Payne, 36th Wing command chief, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, May 25, 2022. The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s Mission, Vision and Priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Preston)

