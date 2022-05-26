Dr. Craig Bryan, a leading national expert on military suicide, poses for a photo at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 26, 2022. Bryan taught advanced skills training for David Grant USAF Medical Center mental health care providers during a two-day session. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lan Kim)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2022 00:53
|Photo ID:
|7247261
|VIRIN:
|220526-F-SK304-1027
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|14.15 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dr. Craig Bryan speaks with DGMC mental health care providers [Image 3 of 3], by Lan Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT