    Mobile Bay engineers conduct reefer maintenance [Image 1 of 2]

    Mobile Bay engineers conduct reefer maintenance

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    05.30.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alonzo Martin-Frazier 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    PHILIPPINE SEA (May 30, 2022) Machinist’s Mate Fireman Joahn Cottoortiz, from San Diego, poses for a photo after brandishing a tool for preventative maintenance aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Mobile Bay (CG 53). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alonzo Martin-Frazier)

    Date Taken: 05.30.2022
    Date Posted: 05.31.2022 21:49
    Photo ID: 7247164
    VIRIN: 220530-N-CO548-1159
    Resolution: 2736x1824
    Size: 246.48 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mobile Bay engineers conduct reefer maintenance [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Alonzo Martin-Frazier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MOB
    Sailors
    USN
    CG 53
    CSG 3

