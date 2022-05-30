Mobile Bay engineers conduct reefer maintenance

PHILIPPINE SEA (May 30, 2022) Machinist’s Mate Fireman Joahn Cottoortiz, from San Diego, poses for a photo after brandishing a tool for preventative maintenance aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Mobile Bay (CG 53). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alonzo Martin-Frazier)

Date Taken: 05.30.2022 Date Posted: 05.31.2022 Location: PHILIPPINE SEA by PO3 Alonzo Martin-Frazier