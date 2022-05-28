USS Billings Conducts RHIB Ops

220528-N-N3764-2005

Caribbean Sea - (May 28, 2022) — Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Cody Vallejo, assigned to U.S. Coast Guard Law Enforcement Detachment 403, prepares to dock an 11-meter rigid-hull inflatable boat (RHIB) on the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15), while underway in the Caribbean Sea, May 28, 2022. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mineman 2nd Class Justin Hovarter/Released)

