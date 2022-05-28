USS Billings Conducts RHIB Ops

220528-N-N3764-2004

Caribbean Sea - (May 28, 2022) — Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Cody Vallejo, assigned to U.S. Coast Guard Law Enforcement Detachment 403, drives an 11-meter rigid-hull inflatable boat (RHIB) in the Caribbean Sea while underway with the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15), May 28, 2022. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mineman 2nd Class Justin Hovarter/Released)

