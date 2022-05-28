Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Billings Conducts RHIB Ops [Image 3 of 5]

    USS Billings Conducts RHIB Ops

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    05.28.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    220528-N-N3764-2003
    Caribbean Sea - (May 28, 2022) — Chief Mineman Jonathan Wampler, from Lancaster, Ohio, conducts a simulated search and rescue (SAR) drill in the Caribbean Sea while underway with the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15), May 28, 2022. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mineman 2nd Class Justin Hovarter/Released)

    Date Taken: 05.28.2022
    Date Posted: 05.31.2022 17:32
    Photo ID: 7246963
    VIRIN: 220528-N-N3764-2003
    Resolution: 2401x1800
    Size: 2.3 MB
    Location: CARIBBEAN SEA
