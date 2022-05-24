Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy hosts May 2022 Community Leader Engagement for local law enforcement, civic leaders [Image 27 of 27]

    Fort McCoy hosts May 2022 Community Leader Engagement for local law enforcement, civic leaders

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2022

    Photo by Christopher Hanson 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Participants in a Community Leader Engagement stop at a training area May 24, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis. More than a dozen community leaders and local law enforcement professionals from Tomah, Sparta, Monroe County, and other nearby municipalities gathered at Fort McCoy to see the post’s mission first-hand. During their visit, the community leaders received a driving tour of the installation and made stops at the Combined Arms Collective Training Facility on South Post, training areas on North Post, the Commemorative Area, Garrison Headquarters, and McCoy’s Community Center where they received a lunch. (U.S. Army Photo by Christopher Hanson, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    This work, Fort McCoy hosts May 2022 Community Leader Engagement for local law enforcement, civic leaders [Image 27 of 27], by Christopher Hanson, identified by DVIDS

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    CLE
    Army Community Relations
    Community Leader Engagement

