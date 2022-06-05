U.S. Airmen with the 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron pose for a group photo in celebration of Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander Heritage Month (AANHPI), Chabelley Air Field, Djibouti, May 6, 2022. Observed in May, AANHPI recognizes the innumerable contributions, vibrant cultures, and rich heritage of Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders that enrich America and strengthen our Union. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Josiah Meece)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.06.2022 Date Posted: 05.31.2022 04:46 Photo ID: 7245469 VIRIN: 220506-Z-XU318-2001 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 2.7 MB Location: CHABELLEY AIRFIELD, DJIBOUTI, DJ Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airmen at Chabelley Air Field celebrate Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander Heritage Month, by SrA Josiah Meece, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.