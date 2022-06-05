Airmen at Chabelley Air Field celebrate Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander Heritage Month

U.S. Airmen with the 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron pose for a group photo in celebration of Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander Heritage Month (AANHPI), Chabelley Air Field, Djibouti, May 6, 2022. Observed in May, AANHPI recognizes the innumerable contributions, vibrant cultures, and rich heritage of Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders that enrich America and strengthen our Union. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Josiah Meece)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2022 04:46
|Photo ID:
|7245469
|VIRIN:
|220506-Z-XU318-2001
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.7 MB
|Location:
|CHABELLEY AIRFIELD, DJIBOUTI, DJ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
