    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Airmen at Chabelley Air Field celebrate Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander Heritage Month

    CHABELLEY AIRFIELD, DJIBOUTI, DJIBOUTI

    05.06.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Josiah Meece 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Airmen with the 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron pose for a group photo in celebration of Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander Heritage Month (AANHPI), Chabelley Air Field, Djibouti, May 6, 2022. Observed in May, AANHPI recognizes the innumerable contributions, vibrant cultures, and rich heritage of Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders that enrich America and strengthen our Union. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Josiah Meece)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2022
    Date Posted: 05.31.2022 04:46
    Photo ID: 7245469
    VIRIN: 220506-Z-XU318-2001
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.7 MB
    Location: CHABELLEY AIRFIELD, DJIBOUTI, DJ
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen at Chabelley Air Field celebrate Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander Heritage Month, by SrA Josiah Meece, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    StrongerTogether
    ReadyAF
    AANHPI
    AANPIHeritageMonth

