Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean

TALLINN, Estonia (May 27, 2022) – U.S. Marine Corps Light Armored Vehicles (LAV) attached to 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, are staged on the flight deck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) while arriving in Tallinn, Estonia, May 27, 2022. The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and embarked 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, under the command and control of Task Force 61/2, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Taylor Parker)

