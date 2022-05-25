BIZERTE, Tunisia (May 25, 2022) Civilian and military leaders pose for a group photo during exercise Phoenix Express 2022 at Bizerte Naval Base in Bizerte, Tunisia, May 25, 2022. Phoenix Express 22, conducted by U.S. Naval Forces Africa, is a maritime exercise designed to improve cooperation among participating nations in order to increase maritime safety and security in the Mediterranean. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Haggerty/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.25.2022 Date Posted: 05.31.2022 03:21 Photo ID: 7245429 VIRIN: 220525-N-UZ091-0099 Resolution: 4839x3226 Size: 1.78 MB Location: BIZERTE, TN Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 220525-N-UZ091-0099, by PO2 Timothy Haggerty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.