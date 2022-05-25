220525-N-UZ091-0099

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BIZERTE, TUNISIA

    05.25.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Timothy Haggerty 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East - (Reserve)

    BIZERTE, Tunisia (May 25, 2022) Civilian and military leaders pose for a group photo during exercise Phoenix Express 2022 at Bizerte Naval Base in Bizerte, Tunisia, May 25, 2022. Phoenix Express 22, conducted by U.S. Naval Forces Africa, is a maritime exercise designed to improve cooperation among participating nations in order to increase maritime safety and security in the Mediterranean. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Haggerty/Released)

    Phoenix Express
    NRNPASE-E
    PE22
    Phoenix Express 2022

