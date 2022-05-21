Yokota reopens base for annual Friendship Festival

A Japanese child eats cotton candy during Friendship Festival 2022, at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 21. The two-day festival was an opportunity for visitors to learn more about the U.S. and Japan bilateral partnership, while strengthening the bonds between Yokota and the local communities. Yokota was able to host the event with the support of Japanese Self-Defense Force, sister services and the local community.(U.S. Air Force photo by Machiko Arita)

